Gender Equality organizational assessment conducted for Côte d’Ivoire Customs

Recognizing the importance of gender equality and diversity as prerequisites for Customs organizational performance and ensuring security and sustainable development, the WCO completed a gender equality organizational assessment for Côte d’Ivoire Customs from 20 to 24 March 2023 in Abidjan. The assessment was conducted under the framework of the West Africa Security Project (WASP), a partnership between the WCO and the German Central Customs Authority, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office. The project includes a component aiming at supporting partner Customs Administrations of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo in developing and implementing gender-responsive and inclusive policies and practices with a specific focus on security aspects.

The WCO's Gender Equality Organizational Assessment Tool (GEOAT) provided the basis for this assessment, with the aim to identify strengths and and gaps and make recommendations to advance the GED agenda within Côte d’Ivoire Customs.

Throughout the week, the WCO team held meetings with several units, including the Gender Cell, Human Resources, Communication, Integrity, the Customs Training school and with the President of the Côte d’Ivoire Association for Female Customs officers (Amicale des Douanières Ivoriennes). The WCO experts also visited the Abidjan port and airport and the Aboisso – Noé border station at the land border with Ghana for a more in-depth discussion on the work in these stations and the procedures. As part of the assessment, conversations were held with private sector stakeholders, including women traders, to understand their situation and unique challenges. A meeting was also held with UN Women in Abidjan and women traders to leverage synergies and identify avenues for forward collaboration.

The assessment resulted in a comprehensive overview of the current policies and practices in place and the identification of several forward recommendations. The WCO looks forward to working closely with Côte d’Ivoire Customs in implementing the recommendations.

