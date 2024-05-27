EBAA Joins Forces With Business Aviation’s Sustainability Campaign, CLIMBING. FAST.

Contacts:

Róman Kok, EBAA: +3 248 839 1979, rkok@ebaa.org

Dan Hubbard, NBAA: +1 202 431 5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2024 – Today, CLIMBING. FAST. campaign partners welcomed the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) as a formal member, joining the international coalition of leading aviation organizations in supporting the advocacy initiative focused on advancing the industry’s bold commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The partnership was made public at the 2024 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2024) in Geneva, Switzerland, in a press session held as part of the show’s pre-convention Media Day. EBACE, Europe’s premiere on-demand aviation and advanced air mobility event, brings together business aviation’s most important leaders from around the world.

CLIMBING. FAST. is a multi-media advocacy initiative that educates policymakers and opinion leaders about business aviation’s many societal benefits, including the industry’s essential role in supporting jobs and economic activity, connecting communities, helping businesses succeed, providing humanitarian lift and leading the way in aviation sustainability through innovation, on the ground and in the air. By joining as a formal member, EBAA is uniquely positioned to ensure the initiative is fit for purpose in the complex regulatory and cultural landscape of Europe.

“The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is honored to have EBAA, the leading organization for the sector in Europe, join forces with CLIMBING. FAST.,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Business aviation is a diverse but global industry, with a unified commitment in all parts of the world to achieve our net-zero sustainability aims.”

EBAA Secretary General Holger Krahmer said: “By championing CLIMBING. FAST. in Europe, EBAA will leverage its deep understanding of European policy and its extensive network to ensure that the initiative is effectively localized and implemented, enhancing its impact and relevance on this side of the Atlantic.

“This partnership is a great benefit for our members, symbolizing transatlantic unity and a shared commitment. It underscores the collaborative spirit within the industry, striving together for a net-zero future,” he continued.

As part of their announcement, NBAA and EBAA noted that, while business aviation has unique attributes in various parts of the world, the industry is united in its comprehensive focus on developing carbon-cutting technologies that will build on its record of slashing carbon emissions by 40% in just four decades.

For example, work is underway to increase the production, availability and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce aviation lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 80%. Eco-friendly aircraft that use hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered propulsion systems are nearing certification. A premium is being placed on the use of more efficient flight routes requiring less energy. And stakeholders across the industry value chain are implementing sustainability best practices to minimize airports’ environmental impact.

CLIMBING. FAST. was launched at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas in October 2023. In addition to NBAA and EBAA, initiative partners include the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Alpha Eta Rho Aviation Fraternity, Aircraft Electronics Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, General Aviation Manufacturers Association, International Aircraft Dealers Association, International Business Aviation Council, National Aircraft Finance Association, National Air Transportation Association, Vertical Aviation International and Women in Corporate Aviation.

###

About EBAA

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) is the leading organization for operators of business aircraft in Europe. Our mission is to enable responsible, sustainable growth for business aviation, enhance connectivity and create opportunities. EBAA works to improve safety standards and share knowledge, to further positive regulation and to ease all aspects of closely tailored, flexible, point to point air transportation for individuals, governments, businesses and local communities in the most time-efficient way possible. Founded in 1977 and based in Brussels, EBAA represents +700 members companies, corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-based operators, and more, with a total fleet of +1,000 aircraft. Learn more about EBAA.

About NBAA

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA.

About CLIMBING. FAST.

CLIMBING. FAST. is an advocacy initiative to showcase business aviation’s many societal benefits, from driving opportunities for today’s workforce, to leading sustainability innovations to achieve a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Learn more about CLIMBING. FAST.