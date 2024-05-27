Cà Mau to spend VNĐ20 trillion to develop its shrimp industry

VIETNAM, May 27 - HÀ NỘI — Cà Mau will spend VNĐ20 trillion (US$800 million) to promote the development of the shrimp industry with a plan that, by 2030, the province will be the biggest shrimp raising hub in the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region.

The development plan for the shrimp industry in Cà Mau has a vision to 2050 and aims to develop a highly productive, quality and competitive business that can also adapt to climate change and protect the environment.

The province will spend more than VNĐ4 trillion from the State budget on the plan, with the remainder raised from economic sectors.

By 2025, Cà Mau aims to have a 280,000ha area of part fresh, part salty water shrimp farming and 20,000 ha of giant freshwater prawns. The local production of shrimp seeds will meet over 70 per cent of the province’s demand and 30 per cent of feed demand.

Output is expected to reach 280,000 tonnes of mixed water shrimp and 8,000 tonnes of giant freshwater shrimp.

The province aims to increase to $1.4 billion earnings from shrimp exports every year by 2025, increasing to $1.65 billion by 2030.

By 2050, they have ambitions to be the global hub for shrimp processing, with an export revenue of more than $6 billion per year.

Cà Mau encourages private investments in super-intensive shrimp farming areas and by 2030, it aims to have five such areas in the province.

The province is currently the largest shrimp farming area in Việt Nam with an estimated aquaculture area of 303,320 ha, of which nearly 92 per cent is used for the cultivation of shrimps.

Cà Mau exported $1 billion worth of shrimps in 2023, or nearly 30 per cent of Việt Nam’s total shrimp export, according to statistics from the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. — VNS