Honoring Memorial Day 2024

May 27, 2024

As we celebrate another Memorial Day across the country, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the team at the Utah Attorney General’s Office wish everyone across the state a happy, safe, and reflective Memorial Day.

It is stated often, but it cannot be said enough, that freedom is not free. So many of our brave men and women have sacrificed their lives and livelihoods to fight for American freedom and to protect our interests around the world. Even many return from action permanently changed by the horrors they experienced around them. This is the price of freedom, that some Americans voluntarily sacrifice themselves so that their family, friends, neighbors, and future generations might live and realize their dreams in the greatest country known to human history.

AG Reyes states:

As we celebrate this Memorial Day and enjoy the privileges of this blessed nation, we extend our gratitude to those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our country and to keep it free. May we never forget those who paid the ultimate price to defend the liberty and prosperity we enjoy in America. We mourn with all Utahns who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. These wounds never fully heal, and our state is committed to honoring the memory of the lives and legacies of those who shall not be forgotten.

This Memorial Day, we honor and celebrate all who sacrificed for our nation. We hope your day is filled with remembrance of these heroes as you spend time with family and friends throughout the state.