Safety and security in heritage venues, museums, and galleries - preserving public access to cultural treasures

Security and Safety in Heritage Venues The American University of Rome

Ensuring the effective safety & security of cultural venues is essential to preserving public access.

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given recent occurrences in museums and galleries across Europe, heritage and museum professionals must prioritize security to safeguard invaluable cultural assets from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. For the industry, a well-trained workforce in heritage protection promotes best practices, fostering an environment where cultural heritage can thrive securely. For the public, this means access to well-preserved sites and collections, enriching their educational and cultural experiences. Enhanced security measures also bolster public trust in heritage institutions, encouraging more engagement and support from the community.

However, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to plan and implement robust security protocols is not simple and requires a response from training and education providers to address the specific difficulties of allowing full public access while maintaining rigorous security.

One early response to this perceived need is being provided by The American University of Rome (AUR) in collaboration with Trident Manor (UK-based security, risk, and crisis management specialists), who will jointly deliver an advanced professional development program, "Advanced Certificate in Cultural & Heritage Venue Protection,” from July 15 to July 19, 2024, in Rome. This intensive course is designed to equip professionals working or aspiring to work in cultural heritage venues, museums, and galleries with essential skills and knowledge to protect their sites from various threats.

This immersive five-day program addresses the critical need for robust security measures in cultural settings. Participants will explore various adversarial threats and learn proactive steps to mitigate risks. The course includes practical exercises, such as risk assessments of cultural venues, and covers key topics like situational awareness, surveillance detection, and defense strategies.

Delivering the course in Rome is especially appropriate as the Vatican and the city of Rome are expecting an estimated 35 million people to flock to the Eternal City for the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope — the first ordinary jubilee since the Great Jubilee of 2000. In a city bursting with heritage venues of all sizes, the entire city is already in preparation for the Jubilee, and security & safety are of paramount importance.

Andy Davis, Managing Director of Trident Manor, will lead the AUR course. With over thirty years of experience in security and risk management, Andy is a highly respected professional in the field. His extensive background includes roles in the British military, UK police service, and diplomatic security. Andy is also the Chair of the International Arts & Antiquities Security Forum (IAASF) and holds several prestigious certifications, ensuring participants receive top-tier instruction.