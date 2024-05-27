Media Freedom Representative Ribeiro and Head of OSCE Mission Waag mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of Montenegrin Journalist Duško Jovanović

VIENNA/PODGORICA, 27 May 2024 - On the 20th anniversary of the murder of Duško Jovanović, the co-founder, publisher, and editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Dan, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro, and Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Ambassador Dominique Waag, urged the relevant authorities in Montenegro to proactively investigate and resolve this longstanding case. They also called for addressing the recommendations issued by the national Commission for Monitoring Investigations of Attacks on Journalists, which, among others, call the authorities to re-examine all evidence using modern technology.

On 27 May 2004, Mr. Jovanović was killed in a drive-by shooting while leaving his office in Podgorica. Although in 2015 one person was convicted and sentenced to 19 years imprisonment for complicity, the masterminds behind Jovanović’s murder remain unknown to this day.

“The killing of a journalist is among the most egregious attacks on freedom of expression and democracy. Delaying justice for such despicable acts of violence has far-reaching consequences for Montenegrin society. It not only contributes to a culture of impunity, but can also lead to an environment of fear and self-censorship among other journalists. After my recent visit to the country, I trust that the authorities will continue developing the necessary actions to finally shed a light on this heinous crime and enable a free, safe, and pluralistic media environment in Montenegro,” said Representative Ribeiro.

Ambassador Waag said that the Mission continues to be a supportive partner for journalists and stressed that media freedom and safety of journalists are core commitments of the OSCE. “Journalists investigating organized crime and high-level corruption play an important role in preserving democracies and cohesion in our societies. Solving unresolved cases of violence against journalists will improve the public perception of the delivery of justice and due process in Montenegro,” she emphasized.

Representative Ribeiro and Ambassador Waag recalled the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council decision on the Safety of Journalists, adopted by consensus of all OSCE participating States, including Montenegro. In this decision, they recognized the important role investigative journalists play in holding public institutions and officials to account, and the need to ensure they can work without fear of reprisal. Furthermore, in this landmark OSCE decision, the participating States committed to “take effective measures to end impunity for crimes committed against journalists, by ensuring accountability as a key element in preventing future attacks, including by ensuring that law enforcement agencies carry out swift, effective, and impartial investigations into acts of violence and threats against journalists, in order to bring all those responsible to justice, and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies.”