Blue Economy Forum 2024: “Ocean Prosperity: Catalyzing Blue Economy in Bangladesh”

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Planning Commission, Government of Bangladesh are partnering to advance understanding and examine opportunities to support the development of blue economy in Bangladesh. This event will unite global experts, policymakers, private sector and various financing models to explore the diverse facets of the Blue Economy. It will explore the latest research, share success stories, and discuss practical solutions to embed the Blue Economy in planning and policy frameworks. This gathering also aims to highlight the interface of terrestrial and ocean ecosystem services with broader socio-economic goals, including poverty reduction, energy transition, adaptation and mitigation to climate change and overall sustainable development.

The event will enhance understanding of the Blue Economy to scale up blue projects, suitable financing and showcasing regional best practices and experiences which can be replicated in Bangladesh. A Blue accelerator session will empower private sector, including local startups and small and medium enterprises within the blue sector, by enhancing their business and impact measurement capabilities.

Objectives

The event aims to:

Enhance the participants’ understanding of blue ecosystem services and their critical role in environmental and economic sustainability;

Facilitate exchange of knowledge on the best practices, innovative policies, and successful projects concerning the valuation of the blue natural capital;

Strengthen collaboration among government agencies, private sector, development partners, NGOs and other stakeholders in promoting the blue economy opportunities for sustainable development;

Integrate the assessment of blue ecosystem services into wider socio-economic development goals, including poverty reduction, urban planning, and adaptation to climate change;

Promote South-South cooperation to mainstream the recognition of the Blue Economy and ecosystem services in policy reform and institutional capacity building; and

Target participants

This event is by invitation only.

