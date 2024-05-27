Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming Deliveres a Keynote Speech at the "China, An Opportunity" Symposium

On 21 May 2024, Ambassador Cao Zhongming attended a symposium on the theme of "China, An Opportunity" co-organized by the China Enterprises Association (Singapore) and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), and delivered a keynote speech. More than 120 representatives from Singapore’s chambers of commerce, think tanks, media and Chinese enterprises joined the event.

Ambassador Cao said that the confidence in China's sustained and stable economic growth stems from its adherence to the new development philosophy, the advantages of its mega-market and its unwavering opening up to the outside world. The U.S. and the West’s accusation of “overcapacity” in China is a false proposition. What is truly in excess is the protectionism and "double standards" of the U.S. and the West. Singapore is one of the earliest countries most deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, and the cooperation between the two countries will continue to forge ahead from a new starting point.

Mr. Tan Zhiyong, President of the China Enterprises Association, and Mr. Kho Choon Keng, President of the SCCCI, expressed their strong confidence in the Chinese economy and China-Singapore cooperation. Representatives from the business and academic communities of both countries also held group discussions on the Suzhou Industrial Park, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and Hong Kong-Singapore cooperation.