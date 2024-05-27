Temporary Red Market operates until 28 May and last shuttle bus to depart at dusk on the same day

MACAU, May 27 - As Red Market will officially resume business on 30 May, the temporary Red Market located in Rua Marginal do Lam Mau will operate until 28 May. The free shuttle bus between Horta e Costa district and temporary Red Market will cease operation and the last shuttle bus will depart temporary Red Market at 6:30 p.m. on 28 May. The public are advised to pay attention to the above arrangement.

The hoarding of the construction works in the area surrounding Red Market was dismantled recently and the enclosed area was reopened to the public. The hawkers surrounding the exterior of the Red Market have resumed their business in the direction of “facing the Red Market” and resumed operation in their original locations.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) launched relocation arrangements in an orderly manner since the start of the year and continuously communicated and held discussions with stall vendors for the launch of different items of relocation work in an orderly manner. Recently, the stall vendors completed the early application procedures, measurement, set-up and planning of stalls and installation of electricity and water meters. They have also gradually furnished their stalls with tools and equipment for operation. After discussion with stall vendors and representatives of the sector, about 120 stall vendors will focus on relocation and organise the business equipment on 28 and 29 May after temporary Red Market ceases operation on 28 May. The reorganised Red Market will officially resume business on 30 May.