Parkinson’s disease Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 3,000 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Parkinson’s disease historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Market Report

• In 2022, the total Parkinson’s disease diagnosed prevalent cases were estimated to be approximately 2,539,400 cases in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

• As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in EU4 and the UK, the age cohort =75 accounted for the highest Parkinson’s diagnosed prevalent cases, representing around 64% of the total cases, followed by the 65–74 age group with nearly 22% of the cases, and others, in 2022.

• In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan had the fourth-highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson’s disease, accounting for approximately 8% of the total cases in the 7MM.

• According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for Parkinson’s disease, in Japan, in 2022, the highest cases of Parkinson’s disease were found in Stage III, i.e., approximately 83,477 cases, followed by 55,450 cases in Stage IV, 31,253 cases in Stage II, and others. These cases are expected to increase during the study period.

• The leading Parkinson’s Disease Companies working in the market include ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Roche, Genentech, Lundbeck, Novartis, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• Promising Parkinson's Disease Therapies in the various stages of development include Rasagiline, Kinesia-ONE™, Rotigotine, PF-06649751, Trimethobenzamide Hydrochloride, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, and others.

• May 2024:- Clene Nanomedicine- A Phase 2, Pilot Open Label, Sequential Group, Investigator Blinded Study of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (31P-MRS) to Assess the Effects of CNM-Au8 for the Bioenergetic Improvement of Impaired Neuronal Redox State in Parkinson's Disease.

• April 2024:- ApoPharma- A Dose-Ranging Study of the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Deferiprone Delayed Release Tablets in Patients With Parkinson's Disease. The goal of this study is to evaluate the effects of deferiprone, an iron-chelating drug, in patients with Parkinson's disease. Participants will be randomized to receive one of four different dosages of deferiprone or placebo, and will take the assigned study product twice a day for nine months.

• April 2024:- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.- A Phase 3, Long-term, Open-label Study of Istradefylline in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Parkinson's Disease. This is a Phase 3, 52-week, open-label, flexible-dose, multinational, multicenter study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of istradefylline 20 or 40 mg/d in subjects with moderate to severe PD with motor fluctuations and dyskinesia on levodopa combination (levodopa/carbidopa or levodopa/benserazide) therapy plus at least one adjunctive PD medication.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. It develops gradually, often starting with a slight tremor in one hand, stiffness, or slowing of movement. As the disease progresses, movement difficulties become more pronounced and may include tremors, rigidity (stiffness), bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and problems with balance and coordination. Parkinson's disease is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which produces dopamine, a chemical messenger involved in coordinating smooth and balanced muscle movement. The exact cause of this cell loss is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed prevalent cases

• Parkinson's Disease Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Parkinson's Disease Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

• Parkinson's Disease Stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Parkinson’s disease Marketed Drugs

• XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide): Newron Pharmaceuticals/Zambon/Supernus Pharmaceuticals/Eisai

XADAGO tablets contain safinamide as the mesylate salt. The precise mechanism by which XADAGO exerts its effect on Parkinson’s disease is unknown. XADAGO is an inhibitor of monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B). Inhibition of MAO-B activity by blocking the catabolism of dopamine is thought to result in an increase in dopamine levels and a subsequent increase in dopaminergic activity in the brain.

• NOURIANZ/NOURIAST (istradefylline): Kyowa Kirin

NOURIANZ contains istradefylline, which has a xanthine derivative structure. The precise mechanism by which istradefylline exerts its therapeutic effect in Parkinson’s disease is unknown. In the in vitro studies and in vivo animal studies, istradefylline was demonstrated to be an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist. The adenosine A2A receptor is a G-protein-coupled receptor that is a major target of caffeine and important for regulating myocardial oxygen consumption, coronary blood flow, and CNS neurotransmitters.

• DUOPA/DUODOPA (carbidopa and levodopa-ES): AbbVie

DUOPA combines carbidopa, an aromatic amino acid decarboxylation inhibitor, and levodopa, an aromatic amino acid. It is a prescription medicine and a new approach to the administration of carbidopa and levodopa for the treatment of motor fluctuations in people with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

• INBRIJA (levodopa): Acorda Therapeutics/Esteve Pharmaceuticals

INBRIJA consists of a dry powder formulation of levodopa for oral inhalation with the INBRIJA inhaler. The inhalation powder is packaged in white hypromellose capsules. Each capsule contains a spray-dried powder of 42 mg levodopa active ingredient with 1, 2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DPPC) and sodium chloride. Levodopa, the metabolic precursor of dopamine, crosses the blood-brain barrier and presumably is converted to dopamine in the brain. This is thought to be the mechanism whereby levodopa relieves symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs

• SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device): Supernus Pharmaceutical/ Britannia Pharmaceutical

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device) is an investigational apomorphine infusion device under review for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in Parkinson’s disease patients that are not adequately controlled with oral levodopa and one or more adjunct Parkinson’s disease medications. SPN-830 is an SC formulation of apomorphine delivered continuously through a portable electronic infusion pump under the skin for 14–18 h. Recently, the US FDA accepted the NDA filed by Supernus Pharmaceuticals for SPN-830, with the scheduled PDUFA date in 2024. In 2022, the US FDA issued a CRL to Supernus Pharmaceutical for the SPN-830 NDA, filled in September 2020. Prior to this, it had filed an NDA for which it received a refusal to file (RTF) letter. The drug completed a Phase III trial, and the company is anticipated to launch the SPN-830 in 2024.

• Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics/Pfizer

Cerevel Therapeutics is developing tavapadon to treat both early and late-stage Parkinson’s disease. Tavapadon was rationally designed as an orally bioavailable, once-daily partial agonist that selectively targets dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes to balance meaningful motor activity with a favorable safety profile. It has the potential to be used as both a monotherapy for early-stage Parkinson’s disease and as adjunctive therapy for late-stage Parkinson’s disease. Cerevel is currently conducting Phase III trials of tavapadon, known as TEMPO-1, TEMPO-2, and TEMPO-3, as monotherapy (early-stage) and adjunctive (late-stage) in Parkinson’s disease. It is also conducting an open-label extension trial known as TEMPO-4. Cerevel expects data from the TEMPO-3 trial by the first half of 2024, while data from TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 is anticipated by the second half of 2024.

• ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa): AbbVie

ABBV-951 is an investigational drug-containing foslevodopa /foscarbidopa being developed by AbbVie. It is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for continuous subcutaneous delivery that is being investigated for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease. It is a small molecule that targets dopamine receptors. It is designed to provide 24-h, continuous subcutaneous delivery of CD/LD. Recently, AbbVie received a CRL for the NDA of ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), which was submitted in May 2022. In the CRL, the US FDA requested additional information about the device (pump) as part of the NDA review, and the company plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible. The NDA submission was based on data from the M15-736 study, a Phase III trial.

• Buntanetap (ANVS401/posiphen): Annovis Bio

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401, ANVS402, or posiphen) is a synthetically produced translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which lowers the level of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. It is a small molecule administered orally designed to attack neurodegeneration by entering the brain and inhibiting the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, thereby impeding the toxic cascade.

Currently, buntanetap is being studied in a Phase III clinical trial in early Parkinson’s disease patients, and the company expects to complete the trial by the end of 2023 with an intent to announce the data from the final analyses in the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, by the end of 2026, the company aims to conduct the required pivotal studies for buntanetap to file an NDA with the US FDA. The company is also developing buntanetap for Alzheimer’s disease, LBD, and other neurodegenerative conditions.

• P2B001 (extended-release pramipexole and rasagiline): Pharma Two B

P2B001, being developed by Pharma Two B, is a novel, once-daily combination of extended-release pramipexole, a low-dose dopamine agonist, and rasagiline, a low-dose MAO-B inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Pramipexole mimics the effects of dopamine while minimizing the breakdown of dopamine. The company has completed Phase IIb and Phase III studies investigating P2B001’s efficacy and safety as a once-daily, no-titration treatment for early-stage Parkinson’s disease. An NDA submission to the US FDA is being prepared. In a previously completed clinical trial, a significant improvement in Parkinson’s disease symptoms was seen in patients treated with P2B001 compared to patients treated with a placebo.

Parkinson's Disease Treatment Landscape

the current treatment landscape lacks curative therapy, many pharmacological and nonpharmacological options are tailored together to alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy can be critical to the treatment plan. Surgical options also have an important role for a subset of patients with Parkinson’s disease, and complementary therapies can be used to treat some Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Several classes of medications are available; however, carbidopa/levodopa remains the most effective symptomatic therapy and is available in many strengths and formulations.

Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics

The Parkinson's disease market is anticipated to change in the coming years. Parkinson's disease causes a significant yearly psychological, social, and economic cost in developed countries. Growing research and development are boosting the demand for better Parkinson's disease diagnosis and treatment alternatives. To tackle the obstacles posed by this entity, medicines with novel mechanisms of action and combinations have been researched in recent years. The development of a disease-modifying medicine has the potential to boost the Parkinson's disease market share.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Parkinson’s Disease Companies- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Roche, Genentech, Lundbeck, Novartis, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

• Parkinson's Disease Therapies- Rasagiline, Kinesia-ONE™, Rotigotine, PF-06649751, Trimethobenzamide Hydrochloride, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, and others.

• Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Parkinson's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

• Parkinson's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Parkinson’s Disease Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Parkinson’s Disease

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Parkinson’s Disease: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet need

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

