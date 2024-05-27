St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004059

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5-26-2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clubhouse RD, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Butterfield

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury

VICTIMS: Jacob Pomer, Charles Carrier

INCIDENT DETAIL:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an assaultive male near the Fairlee Town Beach. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by Bradford PD, separated, and interviewed witnesses on scene. Further investigation revealed the male, later identified as Jeffrey Butterfield, had behaved in a threatening, disorderly manner, and assaulted two other males on scene. Butterfield was taken into police custody, and ultimately brought to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-10-24

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.