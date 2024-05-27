St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004059
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-26-2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clubhouse RD, Fairlee
VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Butterfield
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury
VICTIMS: Jacob Pomer, Charles Carrier
INCIDENT DETAIL:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an assaultive male near the Fairlee Town Beach. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by Bradford PD, separated, and interviewed witnesses on scene. Further investigation revealed the male, later identified as Jeffrey Butterfield, had behaved in a threatening, disorderly manner, and assaulted two other males on scene. Butterfield was taken into police custody, and ultimately brought to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-10-24
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.