Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,422 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004059

RANK/TROOPER NAME:          Trooper Connery                    

STATION:                      St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 5-26-2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clubhouse RD, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:             Jeffrey Butterfield                                   

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury

 

VICTIMS: Jacob Pomer, Charles Carrier

 

INCIDENT DETAIL: 

              On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of an assaultive male near the Fairlee Town Beach. Once on scene, Troopers, assisted by Bradford PD, separated, and interviewed witnesses on scene. Further investigation revealed the male, later identified as Jeffrey Butterfield, had behaved in a threatening, disorderly manner, and assaulted two other males on scene. Butterfield was taken into police custody, and ultimately brought to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-10-24            

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Simple Assault x2, Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more