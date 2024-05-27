MYBOS Makes Contractor Management 'Powerfully Simple' for High-Density Developments

In high-density residential buildings, efficient contractor management is vital. From routine maintenance to urgent repairs, building managers must coordinate

As the building management industry continues to evolve, the need for robust contractor management tools becomes increasingly critical.”
— Ari Monfared
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing high-density residential developments involves a unique set of challenges, particularly when it comes to coordinating and overseeing contractors. Effective contractor management is essential for ensuring transparency, compliance, and swift resolutions. MYBOS’s pioneering Contractor Management Feature has been a gamechanger in the Building Management Industry.

“Our software is designed to streamline complex tasks, embodying the company’s commitment to making building management "Powerfully Simple." Sam Khalef – CEO of MYBOS

In high-density residential buildings, efficient contractor management is vital. From routine maintenance to urgent repairs, building managers must coordinate multiple contractors and tasks seamlessly. Effective contractor management reduces downtime and maintains high service standards, crucial in an industry where approximately 41,000 people are employed in Australia. MYBOS addresses these needs with a comprehensive solution that enhances operational efficiency.

The MYBOS Contractor Management Feature offers property managers the ability to manage their contractors with unprecedented ease and flexibility. Through the MYBOS app, managers can quickly raise work orders, solicit quotes, and select the best contractors for the job. The app also automates compliance checks, ensuring that all contractors possess the necessary insurance and qualifications. This automation not only saves time but also mitigates risks associated with non-compliance. Given that 75% of Australian property managers work full-time and average 43 hours per week, tools that enhance efficiency are indispensable.

A significant advantage of MYBOS is the ability to maintain a localised database of preferred contractors for each building. This feature ensures that property managers can swiftly access and communicate with contractors, promoting a more efficient workflow. The system includes automatic reminders and notifications, helping managers keep track of tasks and ensuring timely follow-ups. This proactive approach minimises the risk of missed deadlines and overlooked tasks.

Considering that 54% of Australian properties are managed, such streamlined processes are essential for maintaining high service quality.

MYBOS also excels in its reporting and analytics capabilities. Traditional methods of compiling reports are often time-consuming and prone to errors. With MYBOS, building managers can generate customised reports in under 20 minutes, providing valuable insights that inform better decision-making. This feature is particularly useful for tracking contractor performance and identifying areas for improvement.

“As the building management industry continues to evolve, the need for robust contractor management tools becomes increasingly critical. MYBOS’s Contractor Management Feature stands as a testament to the company’s vision of making building management "Powerfully Simple." By focusing on efficiency, compliance, and streamlined communication, MYBOS sets a new industry standard.” Ari Monfared – Head of Marketing at MYBOS

To Learn more about MYBOS or to view whitepapers please visit mybos.com. You can also book a Free Demo to experience why MYBOS is the preferred Building Management Software for the Top 200 Global Organisations.

MYBOS Makes Contractor Management 'Powerfully Simple' for High-Density Developments

About

MYBOS is a cloud-based building management platform that provides a range of services to building and facility managers, occupants, owners and tenants. It is designed to simplify the day-to-day duties of building and facilities management professionals by providing them with the relevant tools to manage their property efficiently. MYBOS is trusted by over 500 companies globally, 2,500+ buildings, and over 650,000+ residents and owners. MYBOS offers a range of features such as work order creation, building communication, maintenance management, community engagement tools including live chat and broadcast, parcel management, parking management, management reporting, amenity requests and calendar management. The platform is user-friendly and provides a visual snapshot of your schedule, highlighting inspections, meetings and maintenance all displayed in an intuitive easy to understand dashboard. Since 2012 MBOS has cemented its position as Australasia's go to platform for building, facility, hotel and developer management. If you’re interested in learning more about MYBOS, you can visit their website at mybos.com.

