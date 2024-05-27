MYBOS Makes Contractor Management 'Powerfully Simple' for High-Density Developments

About

MYBOS is a cloud-based building management platform that provides a range of services to building and facility managers, occupants, owners and tenants. It is designed to simplify the day-to-day duties of building and facilities management professionals by providing them with the relevant tools to manage their property efficiently. MYBOS is trusted by over 500 companies globally, 2,500+ buildings, and over 650,000+ residents and owners. MYBOS offers a range of features such as work order creation, building communication, maintenance management, community engagement tools including live chat and broadcast, parcel management, parking management, management reporting, amenity requests and calendar management. The platform is user-friendly and provides a visual snapshot of your schedule, highlighting inspections, meetings and maintenance all displayed in an intuitive easy to understand dashboard. Since 2012 MBOS has cemented its position as Australasia's go to platform for building, facility, hotel and developer management. If you’re interested in learning more about MYBOS, you can visit their website at mybos.com.

MYBOS Homepage