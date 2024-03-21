Navigating the Build-to-Rent Revolution: A Blueprint for Future Housing in Australia
Home construction in Australia has long been dominated by the build-to-sell model, However the rise of BTR introduces a paradigm shift in the residential sector
With over 55,000 dedicated BTR units forecasted by 2030, our software is already empowering numerous developers in this sector to navigate complexities with ease.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a backdrop of global housing scarcity, Australia finds itself at a pivotal moment with the emergence of Build-to-Rent (BTR) as a transformative force within the rental market. As Victoria leads the charge with groundbreaking amendments aimed at fortifying the BTR sector, MYBOS, the leading provider of building management software in Australia and New Zealand, takes centre stage as a crucial component in this paradigm shift.
— Ari Monfared
BTR Unveiled: A Paradigm Shift in Housing
Traditional home construction in Australia has long been dominated by the build-to-sell model, where developers construct homes for individual sale. However, the rise of BTR introduces a paradigm shift, where developers or investors retain ownership of entire complexes, catering to the rental market's burgeoning demand.
The distinctive features of BTR developments offer unparalleled advantages for both renters and developers alike. By bypassing public marketing and pre-sale phases, developers can expedite construction, unimpeded by individual investor sentiment. Moreover, the sustained ownership post-construction enables developers to tailor properties to meet tenants' needs, fostering higher quality developments and longer lease agreements, thereby enhancing rental market stability.
BTR: A Global Phenomenon
While BTR currently represents a mere 0.6% of Australia's rental properties, its rapid growth trajectory mirrors international trends. Across the Atlantic, the US and UK have embraced BTR as a potent solution to their housing challenges. In the US, the surge in BTR developments has coincided with a significant decrease in vacancy rates, prompting a surge in project commencements. Meanwhile, the UK has witnessed exponential growth in institutional investment, underpinned by government support and financial incentives.
Governments in these countries have recognized BTR as a cornerstone of housing policy, offering favourable loans and tax breaks to accelerate sector growth. Notably, in the US, government-chartered agencies provide financial backing for BTR loans, mitigating risk for developers and investors. Similarly, the UK's BTR fund has injected billions into the sector, expediting the construction of purpose-built rentals.
Australia's BTR Odyssey: From Infancy to Impending Growth
"In light of the exponential growth projected for Australia's Build-to-Rent (BTR) sector, MYBOS emerges as the preferred choice for developers aiming to streamline defect management, maintenance, communication, and compliance," highlights Ari Monfared, Head of Marketing at MYBOS. "With over 55,000 dedicated BTR units forecasted by 2030, our software is already empowering numerous developers in this sector to navigate complexities with ease."
Critical to this expansion are recent policy changes aimed at fostering BTR growth. Tax incentives and reductions in managed investment trust rates demonstrate government commitment to catalysing sector expansion. By aligning interests between investors and tenants, BTR promises to deliver a more diverse housing landscape, addressing Australia's chronic housing shortage.
Charting the Course Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges
As Australia embarks on its BTR journey, key considerations emerge for developers and investors alike. Location selection, driven by factors such as proximity to CBDs and rental demand, will be pivotal in determining project success.
With MYBOS at the helm of building management innovation, property developers and building managers are empowered to navigate the complexities of BTR developments and community engagement and management with confidence. To Learn more and view relevant case studies on how MYBOS has empowered Build to Rent Property Developers visit mybos.com or email marketing@mybos.com.
Contact:
Ari Monfared
Head of Marketing at MYBOS
ari.monfared@mybos.com
+61416540780
Ari Monfared
MYBOS
+61 416 540 780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MYBOS Building Management