Suspect Sought in Northwest Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a Northwest stabbing.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at approximately 1:57 a.m., the victim was in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest, when the victim and suspect engaged in a verbal altercation. The suspect then stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance footage and can be seen in the photographs below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24073786

###

