FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Memorial Day

May 25, 2024

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY (May 25, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Memorial Day.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024 and remain at half-staff until 12 p.m. on the same day.

Gov. Cox extends his invitation and encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags to half-staff as well.

