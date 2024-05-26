24A2003471 Armed Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston State Police barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 0015
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Just after midnight, on 05/26/2024, Troopers from the St Albans barracks were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Workers at the Jolley on Main St in Enosburg, reported a male entered the store with his shirt pulled up over his face, told them he had a weapon and demanded money. The male then fled the area on foot with cash from one of the registers. He was described as approximately 5'10", wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or, by using the form available at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- Williston Barracks
Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov