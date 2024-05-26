24A2003471 Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston State Police barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 0015

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Just after midnight, on 05/26/2024, Troopers from the St Albans barracks were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Workers at the Jolley on Main St in Enosburg, reported a male entered the store with his shirt pulled up over his face, told them he had a weapon and demanded money. The male then fled the area on foot with cash from one of the registers. He was described as approximately 5'10", wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the State Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or, by using the form available at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- Williston Barracks

Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov