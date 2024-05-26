New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 at approximately 1115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilo
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was trespassing on a residential property. Through investigation it was revealed Chase had been told several times to leave the property. Additionally, Chase had violated his court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison
