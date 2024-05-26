New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident









CASE#: 24B5002398





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz





STATION: New Haven





CONTACT#: 802-388-4919









DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 at approximately 1115 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton, VT





VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release





ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilo





AGE: 24





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was trespassing on a residential property. Through investigation it was revealed Chase had been told several times to leave the property. Additionally, Chase had violated his court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.