Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,400 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident



STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE


CASE#:  24B5002398


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Josh Gurwicz                      


STATION:  New Haven                     


CONTACT#:  802-388-4919


 


DATE/TIME:  05/26/2024 at approximately 1115 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton, VT


VIOLATION(S): Unlawful Trespass, Violation of Conditions of Release

 


ACCUSED:  Chase Gibbs-Emilo                                               


AGE: 24


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bristol, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


              On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to the above area for a report that the accused, Chase Gibbs-Emilo, was  trespassing on a residential property.  Through investigation it was revealed Chase had been told several times to leave the property. Additionally, Chase had violated his court ordered conditions by displaying violent and tumultuous behavior. Chase was arrested and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court  - Criminal Division for 09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM.


 


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/09/2024 at 12:30 PM           

COURT:  Addison


 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more