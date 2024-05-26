Official Media Statement: Jefferson County Boat Accident

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

Shortly before sunset on May 24, Jefferson County Game Wardens and first responders responded to a single boat accident on the North Fork of Taylor Bayou. Lewis Newsom, 48, of Groves was driving the boat when it struck the Boondocks Road Bridge. There were five passengers in the boat in addition to the driver. One female passenger sustained fatal injuries. Newsom and a male passenger remain hospitalized at this time in serious condition. Texas Game Wardens will continue to investigate the accident. No other details are available at this time.