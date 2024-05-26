Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman at the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States in Antigua &…

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will attend the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua & Barbuda from 27 to 30 May 2024 as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.

The International Conference on SIDS takes place once every decade. The theme at SIDS4 is “Charting the course towards resilient prosperity”. Member States will adopt a new ten-year Programme of Action titled the Antigua & Barbuda Agenda for SIDS, which will set the direction for the next stage of sustainable development for SIDS. They will also discuss key global issues, such as sustainable growth, climate change, and digital technologies, as well as how collaborative partnerships can be forged to address them.

Minister Maliki will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SIDS4. Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 MAY 2024