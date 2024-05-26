Official Visit of Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato' Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan to Singapore, 27 to 28 May 2024

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 27 to 28 May 2024. This is Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan’s introductory visit to Singapore in his current capacity and keeps up the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He will be hosted to an official lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Zaqy Mohamad will join the official lunch.

