President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening 26 May 2024, address the nation.

The President will address the nation as follows:

Time: 18h00

Date: Sunday, 26 May 2024

SABC will provide a feed to all media and PresidencyZA will live stream the proceedings.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za