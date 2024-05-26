NOTIFICATION, 28 May 2024: Prime Minister Fiala will host a working dinner for security cooperation
Date
28 May 2024
Venue
Kramář vila, Gogolova 1, Prague 1
Programme
18:00 – Photo opportunity at the arrival of the leaders
18:30 – Family photo
18:40 – Joint press statement
19:00 – Working dinner
Accreditation
Media representatives wishing to cover the event in person must apply for accreditation in advance by e-mail akreditace@vlada.gov.cz. The request must clearly state full name, position, contact details and national ID card or passport number. Please note that media accreditation closes at 16:00 on 27 May.
Notes
A press centre will be set up on site. It will open at 16:00.
The joint press statement will be in English without interpretation.
Media contact
Lucie Ješátková, Government Spokesperson, lucie.jesatkova@vlada.gov.cz +420 733 700 098
Jakub Tomek, Head of the Prime Minister's Communication Department, jakub.tomek@vlada.gov.cz, +420 776 739 505
Petra Knoblau, Prime Minister's Communication Department, petra.knoblau@vlada.gov.cz, +420 724 864 168
Tomáš Medek, Prime Minister's Communication Department, tomas.medek@vlada.gov.cz, 420 724 845 113