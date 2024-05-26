Submit Release
NOTIFICATION, 28 May 2024: Prime Minister Fiala will host a working dinner for security cooperation

CZECH REPUBLIC, May 26 - Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala will host a working dinner for security cooperation in Prague on May 28. The working meeting will be attended by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and other guests. The main topics of discussion will be the Czech ammunition initiative, Ukraine's air defence, and defence-industrial cooperation in Europe.

Date

28 May 2024

Venue

Kramář vila, Gogolova 1, Prague 1

Programme

18:00 – Photo opportunity at the arrival of the leaders

18:30 – Family photo

18:40 – Joint press statement

19:00 – Working dinner

Accreditation

Media representatives wishing to cover the event in person must apply for accreditation in advance by e-mail akreditace@vlada.gov.cz. The request must clearly state full name, position, contact details and national ID card or passport number. Please note that media accreditation closes at 16:00 on 27 May.

Notes

A press centre will be set up on site. It will open at 16:00.

The joint press statement will be in English without interpretation.

Media contact

Lucie Ješátková, Government Spokesperson, lucie.jesatkova@vlada.gov.cz +420 733 700 098

Jakub Tomek, Head of the Prime Minister's Communication Department, jakub.tomek@vlada.gov.cz, +420 776 739 505

Petra Knoblau, Prime Minister's Communication Department, petra.knoblau@vlada.gov.cz, +420 724 864 168

Tomáš Medek, Prime Minister's Communication Department, tomas.medek@vlada.gov.cz, 420 724 845 113

 

