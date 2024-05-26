St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Others
CASE#: 24A4004026
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: May 25, 2024 at 1816 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief.
ACCUSED: Kasea Hill
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont
VICTIM: Mack Varnum
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a threatening complaint on Varnum Street in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Kasea Hill (44) had committed the offenses of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by placing Mack Varnum (46) in fear of serious bodily injury or harm. Hill was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hill was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on May 28, 2024, at 1230 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 28, 2024 at 1230.
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $5,000.00
MUG SHOT: Included
