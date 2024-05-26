Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Others

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4004026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Riley Fenoff                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: May 25, 2024 at 1816 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief.

 

ACCUSED: Kasea Hill                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Mack Varnum

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a threatening complaint on Varnum Street in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Kasea Hill (44) had committed the offenses of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment by placing Mack Varnum (46) in fear of serious bodily injury or harm. Hill was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Hill was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on May 28, 2024, at 1230 hours for the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  May 28, 2024 at 1230.        

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Complex     

BAIL: $5,000.00

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

