Arrest Made in Burglary of Northeast Business

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a burglary of a business.

On Friday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 5:36 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, for an individual who gained entry to an establishment that was closed. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect as he was stealing property from the establishment. Officers placed the suspect under arrest.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 56-year-old Kevin Austin of Northeast, was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree.

CCN: 24078582

###

