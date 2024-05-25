New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Auglaize County

COLUMBUS – A new, temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Auglaize County Tuesday, May 28 to help residents kickstart their recovery after the March 14 tornadoes.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The center in Auglaize will be open temporarily at the following location, days and hours:

Auglaize County Administration Building​

209 S. Blackhoof St.

Wapakoneta, OH 45895

Hours: Tues. May 28 – Sat. June 8, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., CLOSED Thurs. May 30 for an event.

This center will close Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for or receive FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

If you have questions about your application, you can also call the FEMA Helpline. In addition to visiting a recovery center, you can submit documents for FEMA review by mail or fax or by uploading them to your DisasterAssistance.gov account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.