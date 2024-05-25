Competition empowers Vietnamese students to create innovations for sustainability

VIETNAM, May 25 - HCM CITY — The finale of “The Next Innovator Contest 2024”, organised by DKSH Vietnam, HCM City Television CafeTek and the authorities of District 11, has recognised 20 excellent innovative ideas that address environmental issues and health concerns proposed by young talented students from the age of nine to 14.

This competition, a part of DKSH Vietnam’s “Tomorrow Space” project, is designed to encourage the Việt Nam's Alpha generation to create innovations for a sustainable future through scientific and technological means.

DKSH’s Business Unit Performance Materials and Business Unit Technology have provided expertise and resources which enabled students to gain hands-on experience with advanced laboratory equipment and high-quality materials to create environmentally friendly and health-beneficial products.

The contest started in March and initially attracted nearly 500 students and teachers at the preliminary round.

The top 20 teams had a chance to not only enjoy quality consultation with experts from DKSH, science lecturers and practitioners, but also exclusive visits to international and local manufacturers that exemplify doing business with a sustainability mindset.

The teams are also the first 100 members of the “Tomorrow Club”, where their love for science will continue to be fostered and become the inspiration for others to learn.

Hoàng Thị Tố Nga, General Manager, Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam, said: “We believe that educating about sustainability from an early age is crucial for shaping the mindset of future generations. DKSH is grateful for the collaboration with our local partners to provide young Vietnamese students with valuable insights and hands-on experience, which step by step helps them develop a mindset and lifestyle that prioritize sustainable consumption, production, and innovation for the benefit of both humanity and the environment.”

Nguyễn Thị Tôn Cẩm Trâm, General Manager, Business Unit Technology, DKSH Vietnam, said: “This collaboration in organizing the competition demonstrates our sustainability commitment to support the development of the communities we serve. The unique nature of our business gives us unrivalled access to ground-breaking scientific knowledge and advanced technology to inspire young minds. With this impactful collaboration, we can create a bigger impact and foster the next generation of purposeful scientists.” — VNS