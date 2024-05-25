Oxfam reaction to the G7 communiqué



In response to the communiqué published following today’s meeting of G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, Oxfam International’s Tax Policy Lead, Susana Ruiz, said:

“That conversations about taxing the super-rich are happening at the G7 and G20 is historic. A majority of people, across party lines and across countries, support proposals to fairly tax the rich.

“The G20 effort to tax the super-rich led by Brazil is building momentum. It is positive to see Finance Ministers want to advance tax cooperation under the G20, and step up efforts to tax the super-rich.

“We absolutely need to tax the richest in every country ―and governments, including the US, need to recognize that international coordination will help them do so. That’s why Brazil’s leadership, supported by France and others, to get to a shared global set of standards for countries is vital. It’s in the interest of every country.

“As Oxfam we are calling for any global deal to tax the super-rich to be substantial and ambitious enough rate to bring down inequality. For example, an annual net wealth tax of more than 8 percent would be needed to reduce billionaire wealth.”

