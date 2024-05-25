MPD Seeks Suspects in a Northeast Destruction of Property

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who caused damage to an ATM in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 6:24 a.m., the suspect approached an ATM in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect used a hard object to destroy the screen of the ATM then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24077435