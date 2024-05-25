Back-To-Back ThreeBestRated® Award Winner, Accès Secure Inc. Once Again Secured A Place On The Row By Winning 2024 Award

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 top security service providers of Montreal title from ThreeBestRated® has been announced for Accès Secure Inc. ThreeBestRated®’s 50-Points Inspection meticulously scrutinized Accès Secure from various angles to evaluate their reliability, and ability to provide top-notch services to the customers. Thankfully, their decade of experience and knowledge have helped them consistently pass these criteria and find a continuous placement on their listing, since 2019.

What made them pass through?

Accès Secure is an exceptionally versatile company, offering comprehensive security services, tailored to the needs of industrial, commercial, and residential properties. Their ultimate mission is to provide excellent security solutions through innovative technology with ease of management and operation.

The company has employed the most skilled and trained technicians in Montreal, whose values and vision always prioritize customer satisfaction. Regardless of the property size and client needs, utilizing the most updated and cutting-edge technology, Accès Secure offers reliable and user-friendly security and networking services that deliver full-fledged and maximized security for their customers.

Accès Secure is a proud member of Member of Régie du bâtiment De LA Québec, Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ), CANASA (Canadian Security Association), Bureau de la Sécurité privée (Certified Agency License)

Affordability

Another cornerstone of Accès Secure Inc. is their ability to provide high-quality services at a really competitive price. Over these years, Accès Secure has garnered the trust of over 1200 satisfied clients by completing 1800+ projects. They take pride in being a trusted partner for renowned brands such as J&K Cabinetry, Bô Bébé, and Thorburn Flex Inc.

All Under One Roof!

Accès Secure offers a full range of services, including alarm system, video surveillance, Accèss control, intrusion detection, fire detection, audio-video intercom, voice-over-IP (VoIP), structured cabling, thermostat, light control, surveillance cameras, garage door, water valve sprinkler, door lock, intercom, and networking services.

Accès Secure's impressive portfolio showcases their exceptional work for their clients from startups to large companies. They offer service to all commercial and industrial buildings, warehouses, real estate, banking & finance enterprises, government buildings & offices, retail stores & large chains, educational institutes, hotels, restaurants, healthcare institutes, and residential properties.

They offer personalized quotes for their customers. To get your quote, visit Accès Secure’s website at https://www.accessecure.ca/

Accès Secure has two branches at Laval and Montreal along with their main office located at 925 Boulevard De Maisonneuve O, #164, Montreal, QC H3A 0A5, to enhance the Accèssibility to their customers The addresses to their other two locations are mentioned on their website.

