*Correction* Williston Barracks / Request for Information

*Correction to the press release below.  The date on the previous release was incorrect and the corrected date (24) is highlighted in red.*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 24A1003593

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1958 hours

LOCATION: I 89 South Exit 13, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

  • Negligent Operation

  • Eluding a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police is seeking the assistance from the public to identify the operator and owner of the motorcycle in the attached photograph.  The motorcycle was observed traveling in a negligent manor in the area of exit 13 in the town of South Burlington.  A Trooper attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, however the operator acknowledged the Trooper and subsequently eluded at a high rate of speed.  Vermont State Police did not pursue the motorcycle.

 

The red unknown make motorcycle did not have a registration plate.  The operator was wearing a silver helmet, black and purple motorcycle jacket and dark pants.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111. 

 

Tips can be anonymously submitted at:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

