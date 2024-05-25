*Correction* Williston Barracks / Request for Information
*Correction to the press release below. The date on the previous release was incorrect and the corrected date (24) is highlighted in red.*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 24A1003593
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1958 hours
LOCATION: I 89 South Exit 13, South Burlington
VIOLATION:
- Negligent Operation
- Eluding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police is seeking the assistance from the public to identify the operator and owner of the motorcycle in the attached photograph. The motorcycle was observed traveling in a negligent manor in the area of exit 13 in the town of South Burlington. A Trooper attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, however the operator acknowledged the Trooper and subsequently eluded at a high rate of speed. Vermont State Police did not pursue the motorcycle.
The red unknown make motorcycle did not have a registration plate. The operator was wearing a silver helmet, black and purple motorcycle jacket and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.
Tips can be anonymously submitted at:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111