Correction* Williston Barracks / Request for Information

*Correction to the press release below. The date on the previous release was incorrect and the corrected date (24) is highlighted in red.*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 24A1003593

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1958 hours

LOCATION: I 89 South Exit 13, South Burlington

Negligent Operation

Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Unknown

Vermont State Police is seeking the assistance from the public to identify the operator and owner of the motorcycle in the attached photograph. The motorcycle was observed traveling in a negligent manor in the area of exit 13 in the town of South Burlington. A Trooper attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, however the operator acknowledged the Trooper and subsequently eluded at a high rate of speed. Vermont State Police did not pursue the motorcycle.

The red unknown make motorcycle did not have a registration plate. The operator was wearing a silver helmet, black and purple motorcycle jacket and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.

Tips can be anonymously submitted at:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111