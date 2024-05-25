Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice May 28-June 8 in Lahaina

HONOLULU – Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Ace Hardware to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Maui residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after the August wildfires.

FEMA specialists will be available from Tuesday, May 28, to Saturday, June 8, at this location:

Lahaina Gateway Ace Hardware

325 Keawe Street, Suite A101

Lahaina, HI 96761

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays only.

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.