Months-Long Investigation Leads to Federal Indictment Targeting Distribution Ring

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the results of a months-long investigation that culminated in a sweeping federal indictment.

In January of 2023, members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, in partnership with our federal law enforcement partners, began a long-term investigation, centered on the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. Over the course of the investigation, a group suspected of distributing narcotics throughout the District was identified.

As a result of their work, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the US District Court issued multiple count federal indictments against the suspects.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the investigation culminated in a large-scale, multi-agency takedown operation involving over 200 law enforcement officers and agents with MPD, DEA, FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office. Multiple search warrants were executed and multiple arrests were made. CCN 22182908

Pursuant to a 13-count federal indictment by the U.S. District Court, the following suspects were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 400 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Fentanyl, Unlawful Distribution of Forty Grams or More of Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base, Using, Carrying, and Possession a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense, Aiding and Abetting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by Imprisonment for a Term Exceeding One Year:

34-year-old Davon Cunningham, of Northwest, DC.

48-year-old Roosevelt Richardson, of Northeast, DC.

41-year-old Levaince Carr, of Northeast, DC.

Pursuant to a 15-count federal indictment by the U.S. District Court, the following suspects were arrested and charged with Unlawful Distribution of Fentanyl, Unlawful Distribution of l0 Grams or More of Fentanyl Analogue, Unlawful Distribution of N-Propylbutylone, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by Imprisonment for a Term Exceeding One Year, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime Punishable by Imprisonment for a Term Exceeding One Year, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction).

39-year-old Rex Pelote, Jr, of Northeast, DC.

46-year-old Antonio Lucas, of Northwest, DC.

Additionally, the following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrants:

52-year-old Edward Williams, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 24077361

49-year-old Tremaine Roberts, of Northeast, was charged with Fugitive From Justice. CCN: 24077361

57-year-old Byron Richardson, Sr, of Northeast, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Cocaine. CCN: 24077493

21-year-old Byron Richardson, Jr, of Northeast, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Cocaine. CCN: 24077493

The multiple search warrants that were executed resulted in the recovery of 15 firearms, 8 large capacity magazines, over $100,000 in cash, quantities of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines, and two vehicles.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their continued partnership and assistance with this investigation.

###