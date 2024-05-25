St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Marchand

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Luke St. Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Resisting Arrest





ACCUSED: Justin Clodgoe

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family dispute in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Justin Clodgoe , 42 of Highgate, made a family member fearful for their safety. He was arrested and brought back to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Clodgoe was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $2500.00 bail. Clodgoe was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday May 28, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $2500.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



