St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges

CASE#: 24A2003435
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Marchand
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Luke St. Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Justin Clodgoe
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family dispute in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Justin Clodgoe , 42 of Highgate, made a family member fearful for their safety. He was arrested and brought back to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Clodgoe was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $2500.00 bail. Clodgoe was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday May 28, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/2024
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $2500.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
