St. Albans Barracks // Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003435

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Marchand                          

STATION:   St. Albans Barracks    

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Luke St. Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Resisting Arrest


ACCUSED: Justin Clodgoe                                                

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On May 24, 2024 at 1554 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family dispute in Highgate. Investigation revealed that Justin Clodgoe , 42 of Highgate, made a family member fearful for their safety. He was arrested and brought back to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Clodgoe was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $2500.00 bail. Clodgoe was ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday May 28, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/28/2024          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $2500.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

