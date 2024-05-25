Submit Release
Economic Future ForumJun16

StartJune 16, 2024 MTAll day eventEndJune 18, 2024 MTAll day event

The Economic Future Forum is taking place in Spokane, Washington from June 16-18,2024.

The conference brings together visionary economic development professionals to explore emerging industry trends, discuss cutting-edge technology and applications and showcase innovative strategies to foster transformational economic development.

This year’s 2024 Economic Future Forum held in Spokane, Washington on June 16-18 will explore ‘Transformational Economic Development’ and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Expo ’74, Spokane’s community-changing World Fair mega-event. Discover how Spokane’s innovative businesses, events, projects, technologies, and workforce talent have revolutionized communities for the better.

Learn more.

