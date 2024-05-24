Happy National EMS Week!

National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week was created in 1974 to celebrate and honor the significant contributions of EMS providers in safeguarding the health, safety, and wellbeing of their communities.

This year’s EMS week, celebrated from May 19th to May 25th marks the 50th anniversary of this important event. The theme for this year is “Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future,” emphasizing the foundational work of those who came before us in EMS, while inspiring us to build and lead the EMS system we envision for the next generation of professionals.

EMS Week is a perfect time to honor those frontline heroes dedicated to providing emergency medicine that saves so many lives every day, and extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones of EMS providers who have given their lives in the line of duty. This week in particular and every week, the Council urges all Americans to express their appreciation for our Nation’s and Boston’s EMS providers.

The Council adopted a resolution recognizing National EMS Week in the City of Boston, thanking the members of the Boston Emergency Medical Services for their commitment to the health, safety, and wellbeing of all residents in the city.