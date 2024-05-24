Council Supports VSAFE Act

Just days before Memorial Day, the Council adopted a resolution in support of the “Veterans Scam and Fraud Evasion (VSAFE) Act.”

Veterans often become targets of scammers, with fraud particularly targeting military retirees and older veterans who may need help navigating how to access resources. According to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), last year, over 74,000 veterans and military retirees reported instances of fraud or identity theft.

The VSAFE Act will establish the position of a Veterans Scam and Fraud Evasion Officer in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (V.A.), who will be responsible for fraud and scam prevention, reporting, as well as incident response plans at the V.A. The VSAFE Officer will provide consistent guidance on how to identify, report, and avoid fraud and scam attempts to veterans, military families, caregivers, and survivors.

This bill, which is being supported by DAV, will not only help veterans in avoiding and reporting scams, but also ensure that they are able to receive all the benefits that they are entitled to.