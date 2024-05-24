Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits Penn State Applied Research Laboratory

The visit highlighted the laboratory’s work with the Navy on unmanned undersea vehicles, undersea weapons and platform sustainment technologies.

“Partnering with academia like Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory is a critical part of our Navy’s foundation,” said Kilby. “These men and women are solving some of our most pressing challenges in order to field and maintain the world’s most powerful Navy.”

The laboratory was founded in 1945 and is a Department of Defense designated University Affiliated Research Center and one of five Navy-sponsored UARCs. UARCs provide innovative and independent technical expertise in support of national security objectives.

In partnership with industry and the Navy, Penn State’s ARL maintains four designated competencies: communications, information, navigation; materials and manufacturing; fluid dynamics and acoustics; and undersea systems.

During his visit, Kilby visited the Garfield Thomas Water Tunnel which is the Navy’s principal experimental hydrodynamic research facility. The tunnel, deemed a Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark in 1996, allows research on a range of subjects such as propulsion, acoustics, cavitation and maneuvering.

Kilby also visited the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Laboratory. Penn State’s ARL undersea systems research in undersea weapons, unmanned undersea vehicles and advanced sonars takes concepts from the early developmental phase through transition to industry and the fleet.

The research laboratory is a critical performer across the Navy’s Undersea Unmanned Vehicle efforts. Their experience and expertise leverage work in areas such as in UUV autonomy development, payload development and integration, and development the Navy’s UUV mine warfare capabilities.

“I’m incredibly impressed by the level of commitment I’ve seen here,” said Kilby. “The team’s breadth and depth supporting the Navy and our nation’s national security is remarkable. This is the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology.” For information on Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory, visit: https://www.arl.psu.edu/