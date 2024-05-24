Gov. Little to answer policy questions during Wednesday tele-townhall

Boise, Idaho – Governor Little will answer policy questions from Idahoans during an hourlong AARP Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, May 29 starting at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call or by listening to the conversation live stream on the AARP Facebook page. Questions may be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.