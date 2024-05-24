Boise, Idaho – Governor Little will answer policy questions from Idahoans during an hourlong AARP Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday, May 29 starting at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.
Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call or by listening to the conversation live stream on the AARP Facebook page. Questions may be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
You just read:
Gov. Little to answer policy questions during Wednesday tele-townhall
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.