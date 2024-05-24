Community Partnership Launches Mobile Food Program for Low-Income Veterans

Sherwood Cares Foundation and Rotary Club of Thousand Oaks donated vehicles Amgen donates food to Veterans on Memorial Day JSL Technologies donates food to veterans on Memorial Day

Hundreds of local veterans run out of food each month, this new partnership brings the food directly to veteran's homes, with our new mobile food pantry.

We’re mobilizing a new veteran program to help veterans that are now at risk of not surviving. These veterans were never homeless… they’re just retired and living on a small fixed income.” — Gold Coast Veterans Foundation