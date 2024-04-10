Veteran’s Service Dog Remembered after rescuing 300 Veterans from Homelessness
“Vets with Pets” Fund Launching at Veteran Memorial Golf Tournament
My beloved husband would be so proud to see GCVF carry on his same passion and commitment to helping the most vulnerable veterans in need.”CAMARILLO, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – 16th Annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament
— Nancy Phillips, Widow of USAF Veteran, Dennis Phillips
The golf event isn’t the only big news coming from the region’s leading veteran services nonprofit, however. GCVF’s Executive Director Bob Harris is announcing a new initiative called “Vets with Pets Rescue Fund”, to finally address one of the major causes of homelessness and suffering among American military veterans. Please visit: VetsWithPets.Fund
Over half of homeless veterans have pets that provide companionship, emotional support, and a deep bond that they simply cannot establish with other people. Often, these animals are the only family the veteran has, yet almost 100% of “low-income housing” property owners won’t rent to pet owners. The veteran is left with a choice of abandoning their best friend or living on the streets. All of GCVF’s homeless veteran clients have declined housing if they had to abandon their pets as part of the deal.
“It’s like an offer from the Devil himself”, says Harris; “These pets are often the only source of emotional healing and bonding that a veteran has. Having to choose between a roof over their head and keeping the only friend they’ve got… might create worse emotional trauma than what they faced in combat. Every one of these veterans did the right thing and said no. They kept their friend and kept their soul!”
The Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament is also the fifth anniversary of GCVF’s Mobile Veteran Outreach program (MVO), which has now rescued over 300 veterans and families from homelessness in Ventura County. Leo was the 195 pound Malamute-Husky service dog who traveled with GCVF’s outreach director Rafael Stoneman on the MVO program.
The friendly giant, who passed in early 2024, was irresistible to even the most contact-resistant veterans. His presence made it possible to begin the first conversations with these veterans, leading to rescues that would not otherwise have been possible.
As Harris explains; “Vets with Pets Fund” will provide increased security deposits and greater negotiating power with landlords, so that veterans with pets can have a home. As with our other groundbreaking initiatives and service components, we’re disrupting and defeating the series of events that cause a veteran to become or remain homeless.”
“Vets with Pets Fund” Goals: will facilitate property owners accepting homeless veterans with pets as tenants and provide immediate emergency medical care to those pets with injuries or unmet medical needs.
The son of a Korean era Army veteran, and himself a leader on the front lines of nonprofit causes for over half a century, Harris adds; “We’re winning the battle against veteran homelessness, because we identify and attack the root causes of the problem, not just the symptoms. Leo’s Fund is the weapon that will finally allow us to defeat one of the primary obstacles that keeps veterans living on the street.”
About Gold Coast Veterans Foundation – GCVF provides everything to prevent or eliminate suffering and homelessness for American veterans. GCVF has now rescued over 300 veterans and family members from homelessness. All services are provided free of charge. http://www.GCVF.org or VetsWithPets.Fund Contact: Gold Coast Veterans Foundation: (805) 482-6550
