Job Opening: Local Government Auditor Staff Specialist

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants for Staff Specialist positions as part of the Audit Practice Division.

This position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The Local Government Auditor Staff Specialist has primary responsibility for:

Leading in the planning and completion of audits.

Directing less experienced auditors by providing guidance and coaching and distributing work to them.

Assisting with quality/technical reviews of OSA audits, along with reviews of local government audits performed by CPA firms, to determine that auditing and reporting standards are followed.

*This posting will be used to fill up to three vacancies in St. Paul.