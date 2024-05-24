Job Opening: Local Government Auditor Staff Specialist
The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.
Job Description
The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants for Staff Specialist positions as part of the Audit Practice Division.
This position is responsible for assisting in the audits of local governments by ensuring that appropriate procedures are performed that are necessary to determine the reliability of clients’ financial statements and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The Local Government Auditor Staff Specialist has primary responsibility for:
- Leading in the planning and completion of audits.
- Directing less experienced auditors by providing guidance and coaching and distributing work to them.
- Assisting with quality/technical reviews of OSA audits, along with reviews of local government audits performed by CPA firms, to determine that auditing and reporting standards are followed.
*This posting will be used to fill up to three vacancies in St. Paul.
- Department: Audit Practice
- Job ID: 76999
- Number of Positions Available: 3
- Location: St. Paul
- Closing Date: 6/13/2024
-
Salary Range: $32.71 - $48.51/hourly; $68,298 - $101,288/annually
Minimum Qualifications
-
To be considered, a candidate must have:
- A bachelor’s degree in accounting, or master’s degree with an accounting concentration, from an accredited institution.
- A minimum of two (2) years of lead work and/or supervisory experience guiding professional audit staff in performing external financial and compliance audits of local governments.
- A minimum of two (2) years of experience planning and performing audits of federal programs in accordance with Uniform Guidance.
This experience must be identified in an attached resume along with the number of years of work experience for each qualification.
Preferred Requirements
- Knowledge in the application of audit tools such as or similar to Checkpoint and PPC.
- Experience working with local governmental agencies.
- Knowledge of Minnesota laws, court decisions, and attorney general opinions relating to local governmental agencies.
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA) active licensure.
- Two years of experience playing a lead role in the audits of large, complex, and /or specialized local governments.
- Experience working with GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, and Legal Compliance Audit Guides in an audit setting.
Physical Requirements
- Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties. Requires ability to travel to work sites up to 25% of time.
Additional Requirements
- Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).
- Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.
How to Apply
Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.