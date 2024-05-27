Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the Business of Software Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina, in September

Quiet Light is Excited to Empower Business Owners and Entrepreneurs with the Skills and Resources to Maximize the Value of their Software Businesses

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, from Monday the 23rd to Wednesday the 25th, software business founders, CXOs, and emerging leaders will gather in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Business of Software Conference (BoS USA 2024) . Since its founding in 2007, BoS attendees have learned how profitable and sustainable software companies are built.The Business of Software Conference is a multi-day single-track conference packed with valuable, open, and honest programming. In a relaxed, friendly, and collaborative atmosphere, talks are led by entrepreneurs and experts from around the world, with ample time for Q&A. The conference is held in partnership with North Carolina’s Council for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) in the beating heart of tech entrepreneurship, home to a cluster of SaaS and software companies.As a proud event supporter, Quiet Light will provide attendees with critical insights into increasing business value, reducing business risks, and navigating a successful exit. Software business leaders will gain exclusive access to helpful resources and guidance that empower them to prosper beyond their goals. Quiet Light is excited to be a part of BoS USA 2024 by sharing their insight and mantra of relentless honesty that helps entrepreneurs exit for more money and better terms. Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has emerged as a leading authority in selling online businesses and is excited to empower software business leaders at BoS USA 2024 to reach new heights.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.