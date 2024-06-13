New Orleans Musical Sensation Valerie Sassyfras to Host Her Blast the Sass Birthday Bash on Friday, July 3, 2024
Valerie Sassyfras’ Blast the Sass Birthday Bash on Friday, July 3, 2023, at Le Bon Temps Rouler in New Orleans, Louisiana
Valerie Sassyfras' breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent.
Valerie Sassyfras’ Blast the Sass Birthday Bash on Friday, July 3, 2023, at Le Bon Temps Rouler in New Orleans, Louisiana.
I love making people forget their troubles, laugh, and enjoy life.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Sassyfras’ Blast the Sass Birthday Bash on Friday, July 3, 2024, at Le Bon Temps Rouler in New Orleans, Louisiana.
— Valerie Sassyfras
Sassers, it's time for another trip around the sun with The Sass! Join Valerie Sassyfras for the Birthday Performance of the Year on Friday, July 3, 2024, at Le Bon Temps Rouler in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event promises an unforgettable evening filled with music, stories, and sass!
The evening kicks off at 9:00 PM with a special reading from Valerie Sassyfras' new book, "Horny, Lazy, and Ready to Spill: Stories from The Sass Queen," followed by a Q&A session and book signing until 9:15 PM. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear The Sass share her tales and insights in person.
Following the book reading, Valerie Sassyfras will light up the stage from 9:15 PM to midnight with a performance that will include her newest songs and fan favorites like "Girls Night Out," complete with her signature enthusiasm, props, and attitude, this performance will feature spectacular video projections, scrim, and lights.
Be among the first to secure your tickets and receive a special bonus! The first 10 tickets purchased will come with a Sassyfras Swag Bag, available for pick-up at the event. Doors open at 8:30 PM, and tickets are available for $20 per person.
Valerie Sassyfras is passionate about her craft and loves to make people laugh and enjoy life. "I love making people forget their troubles, laugh, and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life."
A celebrated musician and entertainer with deep Louisiana roots, Valerie Sassyfras' life and career were featured in the documentary "Nobody May Come," which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival. The documentary captures her journey from childhood to her current status as a beloved performer.
Sassyfras' music is available on her YouTube channel, Spotify, and Apple Music. Attendees of her Birthday Blowout can expect to leave with contagious energy, catchy melodies from her latest release, "Electric Rain," and unforgettable memories.
For more information about Valerie Sassyfras or to purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/3ytBdOG or valeriesassyfras.com or call 504.333.9588.
About Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras is a unique entertainer known for her dynamic performances. She plays keyboard, accordion, and mandolin, and captivates audiences with her "wicked" choreography and visual projections. Sassyfras has been featured on the Ellen Show, Ridiculousness on MTV, and America's Got Talent Season 14. She has shared the stage with national acts such as Tank & The Bangas, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Portugal. The Man, and Marc Rebillet. Recently, she graced the cover of Offbeat Magazine in New Orleans.
Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras
+1 504-333-9588
valeriesassyfras@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Valerie Sassyfras - Bon Temps Rouler