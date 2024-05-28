Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Paper Mill Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a current or former paper mill worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota, call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a current or former paper mill worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota rather than playing lawyer roulette, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation. Erik Karst is Minnesota's best known mesothelioma attorney, and he produces the best possible financial compensation results for his clients. Erik Karst and the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting paper mill workers with mesothelioma for decades.

"Paper mills historically were loaded with asbestos to reduce the possibility of a fire in Minnesota, and nationwide. When we say loaded with asbestos we mean the buildings, the machinery, the equipment-the works-especially before the early 1980s. The types of workers who might have been exposed to asbestos at a paper mill include production workers, millwrights, electricians, mechanics, laborers, and managers.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former paper mill worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com