Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,721 in the last 365 days.

George Magazine Poll: What will determine a Free and Fair and Honest Election in Nov. 2024?

Current Results

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Magazine, a trusted platform for insightful perspectives and engaging discourse, has launched its latest poll to delve into the critical question: "What will determine a Free and Fair and Honest Election in November 2024?" Through GeorgeMagazine.com, individuals have the opportunity to contribute their perspectives on the essential elements necessary for ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

As the nation anticipates the November 2024 elections, George Magazine is committed to amplifying public voices and fostering meaningful dialogue on issues of national importance. This week's poll seeks to uncover diverse opinions on what constitutes a free, fair, and honest election.

Participants can choose from the following options:

- Only if Trump wins will I consider it Fair and Honest

- Complete Military Take Over of all State and Federal Elections

- Elections are fair right now

- No Machines! Change to Paper Ballots Only

- Blockchain Voting like George Soros advocates for

- Other (Leave a comment as to what your opinion is)

George Magazine invites readers to visit https://georgemagazine.com to participate in this poll and explore previous poll results. With ongoing engagement, there is still time to vote and make your voice count on this critical issue.

For more information and to participate in George Magazine's weekly polls, please visit GeorgeMagazine.com.

George Magazine
GEORGE Magazine
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

George Magazine Poll: What will determine a Free and Fair and Honest Election in Nov. 2024?

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more