Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Honors Dr. Mark Henry with Inaugural Community Quill Award

“Your legacy and the stories that you’ve written into will extend for many, many years,” said CFFCU president/CEO Cameron Dickey to Dr. Mark Henry, recently retired superintendent of Cy-Fair Independent School District, while presenting him the Community Quill Award.

Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union president and CEO Cameron Dickey and Dr. Mark Henry, recently retired superintendent of Cy-Fair Independent School District, with the inaugural Community Quill Award.