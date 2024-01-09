Texas’ Leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Provider Kerico Expands to Arkansas with Foothold in Little Rock

One of Kerico’s many Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) vehicles Mike Morris, CEO, Kerico Chris Ochs, Chief Development Officer, Kerico

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerico , a premium non-emergency medical transportation ( NEMT ) company, has expanded to Arkansas with a foothold in Little Rock. As more seniors choose to retire in Little Rock due to its affordability, there is a growing need for non-emergency medical transportation as they continue or start new medical treatments."We were honored when PADS, one of our esteemed provider partners, approached us to follow them to Little Rock," expressed Chris Ochs, the visionary chief development officer at Kerico. “We’ve also secured other contracts with the leading NEMT brokers in Arkansas and expect to assist patients throughout the state by mid-summer.”Kerico aims to help close the gap on costs imposed by patient no-shows, which currently cost the healthcare industry 150 billion dollars per year . In fact, 25% to 30% of all medical appointments are no-shows while 50% of primary care appointments are no-shows. Lack of transportation is cited as the reason for not showing up to medical appointments 7% of the time. For seniors, the statistic jumps with lack of transportation cited as the primary reason 65% of the time.“Missed appointments not only harm patients by limiting their access to preventative care, disrupting continuity of care, and hindering effective disease management, but they also have adverse effects on clinics. These include loss of revenue, decreased productivity, and increased scheduling and operational stress," explained Ochs. "That's why our mission is to improve the community's health by enhancing accessibility. It's worth noting that investing in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) yields significant benefits. In fact, for every dollar spent on NEMT, 11 dollars are saved in emergency care."About KericoKerico is a premium, non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) company. Known as care providers’ best choice for patient transportation, Kerico has successfully reduced “no show” appointments, expedited hospital discharges and increased patient satisfaction scores for Medicare Advantage across Texas. Setting the gold standard for patient transportation, all of Kerico’s drivers undergo extensive background checks and are held to the highest standards and performance-based metrics. Kerico uses state-of-the-art technology and is HIPAA compliant to ensure patient safety and privacy. For more information, visit www.kericocare.com

Kerico Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) - The Difference