Job Opening: Standards and Procedures Staff Specialist Senior

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $60 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Audit Practice Division performs external financial and compliance audits of local governments and is seeking applicants for a Staff Specialist Senior position as part of the Audit Division’s Standards and Procedures work. This position is responsible for assisting the Office of the State Auditor’s (OSA) quality control program to ensure the OSA’s compliance with established accounting and auditing standards, procedures, and regulations. The Local Government Auditor Staff Specialist Senior has primary responsibility for: Performing technical reviews of financial and compliance audit reports to ensure reports are complete and in accordance with applicable professional standards including generally accepted accounting principles, auditing standards, governmental auditing standards, and single audit requirements.

Providing technical guidance on accounting and auditing standards for the purpose of ensuring consistency in reporting and compliance with professional standards.

Enforcing quality control policies and procedures; providing feedback, direction, and recommendations to OSA staff; and supporting the goals and priorities of the OSA. The Staff Specialist Senior is expected to report to the OSA's main office or a regional office at least one day per week (St. Paul, Duluth, Mankato, Marshall, Moorhead, or Rochester).

Minimum Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in accounting, or master’s degree with an accounting concentration, from an accredited institution.

A minimum of two (2) years of lead worker experience guiding professional audit staff in performing external financial and compliance audits of local governments.

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge in the application of audit tools such as or similar to Checkpoint and PPC.

Two years of experience performing single audits using the OMB Compliance Supplement.

Two years of experience playing a lead role in the audits of large, complex, and /or specialized local governments.

Experience reviewing governmental financial reports for the purpose of increasing audit quality.

Experience working with GAAP, GAAS, GAGAS, OMB Compliance Supplement, and Legal Compliance Audit Guides in an audit setting.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) active licensure.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with ability to move through workspace and maintain a stationary position during workday. Must be able to travel to work locations up to 20% of the time.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.