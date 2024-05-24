OCC staff member injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (24-20)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov



May 24, 2024 (Omaha, Neb.) – A staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) sustained a serious* injury this morning, resulting from an inmate assault.

The inmate threw an object, striking the staff member in the head. The staff member was diagnosed with a concussion.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive