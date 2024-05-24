Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,773 in the last 365 days.

OCC staff member injured in assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (24-20)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov
 

May 24, 2024 (Omaha, Neb.) –  A staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC) sustained a serious* injury this morning, resulting from an inmate assault.

The inmate threw an object, striking the staff member in the head. The staff member was diagnosed with a concussion.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

###

*Assaults with serious injury: A serious injury requires urgent and immediate medical treatment and restricts the person’s usual activity. Medical treatment should be more extensive

You just read:

OCC staff member injured in assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more