Indian American attorney becomes first Telegu judge in U.S.

Badiga is the first Telegu judge to serve, not just in California, but in the U.S. as a whole. Before taking her oath, she chanted verses in Sanskrit. “This is wishing you all a heartfelt welcome in my native language, Telegu, spoken by 80 million plus people worldwide, and the first time Telegu has been spoken in such an occasion in Sacramento’s Superior Court”.

